Taylor Swift Is Back On NBC's 'The Voice'

Taylor Swift is coming back as a mentor on the upcoming season of NBC’s The Voice.

The network made the announcement on Monday, according to Billboard. She will be joining the show’s coaches Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton during the Knockout Rounds in the 17th season.

The "Lover" singer last appeared on the competition series, performing her hit single "ME!" with Brendon Urie during last season’s finale. Being a Mega Mentor should be no problem at all for Swift as she first took on role back in the 7th season of the hit reality series.

The 17th season of The Voice with Taylor premieres on NBC, September 23rd at 8:00 pm PST.