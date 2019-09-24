'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki To Reboot 'Walker, Texas Ranger'

Another reboot is on the way. Walker, Texas Ranger is getting remade, but without Chuck Norris.

Jared Padalecki of Supernatural and Gilmore Girls will be filling the boots made famous by Norris back in the 90’s, according to Deadline. He will play Cordell Walker, a similar character to Norris’ original, and he too will have a female partner, yet to be cast.

No word yet as to whether or not the 79-year-old Norris will make an appearance.

The show will be simply called Walker and interest in the series has several networks eyeing the action series, including CBS and The CW.

Padelecki will conclude his run as Sam Winchester on the hit CW series Supernatural with the final season premiering on Thursday, October 10th.

If picked up, Walker would probably air as soon as next year.

