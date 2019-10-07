"One of Us" Singer Joan Osborne Collapses On Stage at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

With a rare, scorching 83 degrees in San Francisco, Grammy-nominated singer Joan Osborne suffered heatstroke on stage at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at Golden Gate Park over the weekend.

Following a quick performance of her hit song "One of Us," Osborne walked off toward the back of the stage when she briefly collapsed, according to SFGate. Bandmembers Keith Cotton and Jack Petruzzelli jumped to her rescue and helped lead her back for medical attention.

Cotton tweeted afterwards "…happy to report that Joan is fine following a bout of heat stroke that came on during our last song."

Set up shot before our set, great day, bit hot though, happy to report that Joan is fine following a bout of heat stroke that came on during our last song. #joanosborne #hardlystrictlybluegrass #itshot @ Golden Gate… https://t.co/LlNWwtLrFi — Keith Cotton (@statuefoot) October 7, 2019

Osborne herself retweeted SFGate's report of what happened with "I guess I did collapse, sounds so dramatic! It was a little bit of heat stroke and I’m now fully recovered. Thank you all!"

I guess I did collapse, sounds so dramatic! It was a little bit of heatstroke and I’m now fully recovered. Thank you all! https://t.co/qi4xHMicOD — Joan Osborne (@joan_osborne) October 7, 2019

Other performers headlining the three-day music festival included Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant, Shooter Jennings, Judy Collins and Tanya Tucker.

