"One of Us" Singer Joan Osborne Collapses On Stage at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Singer Joan Osborne performs during the All For the Hall New York concert benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame at Best Buy Theater on February 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

With a rare, scorching 83 degrees in San Francisco, Grammy-nominated singer Joan Osborne suffered heatstroke on stage at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at Golden Gate Park over the weekend.

Following a quick performance of her hit song "One of Us," Osborne walked off toward the back of the stage when she briefly collapsed, according to SFGate. Bandmembers Keith Cotton and Jack Petruzzelli jumped to her rescue and helped lead her back for medical attention.

Cotton tweeted afterwards "…happy to report that Joan is fine following a bout of heat stroke that came on during our last song."

Osborne herself retweeted SFGate's report of what happened with "I guess I did collapse, sounds so dramatic!  It was a little bit of heat stroke and I’m now fully recovered. Thank you all!"

Other performers headlining the three-day music festival included Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant, Shooter Jennings, Judy Collins and Tanya Tucker.
 

