Lumpia Palooza Is Back In San Francisco This October
October is Filipino-American History Month and once again San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park will celebrate by bringing us all the lumpia we can handle. The fourth annual Lumpia Palooza is set for the weekend of October 26 and 27.
The festival promises cheesy, serrano-stuffed lumpia, elote lumpia, sisig lumpia-cheladas, cheeseburger lumpia, banana-stuffed lumpia, lumpia on custard bars & much, much more.
There will also be a lumpia eating contest, craft beer, house-made sangria, DJs spinning and much more.
IT'S TIME FOR #LUMPIA! -- . Vendors will be rolling sweet, savory, and spicy lumpia ALL DAY LONG-- PLUS, enjoy #bottomless San Miguel beer + house-made sangrias, DJ'd music, #rollingdemos, and #LUMPIAEATINGCONTESTS!-- . Pre-sale tickets are nearly sold out... Buy yours if you haven't already, or stop by after 3pm! Vendors will be rolling until 7pm!! -- #LUMPIAPALOOZA
Lumpia Palooza
Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SoMa StrEat Food Park
428 11th St SF 94103
For tickets and details head over to the event's Facebook listing.