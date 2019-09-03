Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2019 Brings Familiar Faces and New Rules

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to Golden Gate Park this fall for another free weekend of music featuring over 80 acts.

New regulations have been put in place for the safety of all festival-goers including new bags/backpack restrictions, blankets and short backed chairs are subjected to search and an increased SFPD and Tactical Unit presence inside and outside the event.

The weekend of October 4 - 6 will be highlighted by over 80 acts including favorites like Emmylou Harris, Fantastic Negrito, Grace Potter, Joan Osborne, Judy Collins, Robert Plant and many more.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Full Line-Up:

Adia Victoria

Bedouine

Bettye Lavette

Bill Frisell Harmony F: Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

Bill Kirchen

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Bobby Braddock

The Brothers Gibb

Buddy Miller & Dirk Powell With Stuart Duncan

The Budos Band

Caitlin Canty

Calexico And Iron & Wine

Chastity Brown

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Dakhabrakha

Daniel Norgren

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Emmylou Harris

Fantastic Negrito

The Flatlanders

Flor De Toloache

The Go To Hell Man Band

Grace Potter

Hayes Carll

Hiss Golden Messenger

Hot Buttered Rum

Hot Tuna Electric

The Infamous Stringdusters

Ismay Presents: Songs And Stories From Sonoma Mountain

J.S. Ondara

Jackie Greene

Joan Osborne

Joan Shelley

John Craigie

John Kay

Jon Langford And The Skull Orchard Welsh Male Voice Choir

Judy Collins

Kronos Quartet’S Music For Change: Pete Seeger @ 100

Kurt Vile And The Violators

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

Lebo & Friends F/ George Porter Jr., John Molo, Wally Ingram, Adam Macdougall & Jenniffer Hartswick

Live From Here With Chris Thile With Grace Potter & J.S. Ondara

The Long Ryders

Mandolin Orange

Mapache

Marco And The Polos

Margo Price

Mary Gauthier

Mdou Moctar

Meat Puppets

Mercury Rev & Beth Orton Perform Bobbie Gentry’S The Delta Sweete

Michael Nesmith & The First National Band

The Milk Carton Kids

Moonalice

Moshe Vilozny

Nancy & The Lambchops

The New Pornographers

Nikki Lane

Parsonsfield

Pimps Of Joytime

Poor Man’S Whiskey

Punch Brothers

Rayland Baxter

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Robert Earl Keen

Robert Ellis

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters

Shooter Jennings

Sierra Hull

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Tank & The Bangas

Tanya Tucker

Travis Meadows

The Waterboys

Whiskerman

The Wild Reeds

Will Kimbrough

Wood & Wire

Y La Bamba

Yola

For more info head to Hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

