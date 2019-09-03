Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2019 Brings Familiar Faces and New Rules
September 3, 2019
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass returns to Golden Gate Park this fall for another free weekend of music featuring over 80 acts.
New regulations have been put in place for the safety of all festival-goers including new bags/backpack restrictions, blankets and short backed chairs are subjected to search and an increased SFPD and Tactical Unit presence inside and outside the event.
The weekend of October 4 - 6 will be highlighted by over 80 acts including favorites like Emmylou Harris, Fantastic Negrito, Grace Potter, Joan Osborne, Judy Collins, Robert Plant and many more.
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Full Line-Up:
- Adia Victoria
- Bedouine
- Bettye Lavette
- Bill Frisell Harmony F: Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
- Bill Kirchen
- Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
- Bobby Braddock
- The Brothers Gibb
- Buddy Miller & Dirk Powell With Stuart Duncan
- The Budos Band
- Caitlin Canty
- Calexico And Iron & Wine
- Chastity Brown
- Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express
- Dakhabrakha
- Daniel Norgren
- Dry Branch Fire Squad
- Emmylou Harris
- Fantastic Negrito
- The Flatlanders
- Flor De Toloache
- The Go To Hell Man Band
- Grace Potter
- Hayes Carll
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Hot Buttered Rum
- Hot Tuna Electric
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Ismay Presents: Songs And Stories From Sonoma Mountain
- J.S. Ondara
- Jackie Greene
- Joan Osborne
- Joan Shelley
- John Craigie
- John Kay
- Jon Langford And The Skull Orchard Welsh Male Voice Choir
- Judy Collins
- Kronos Quartet’S Music For Change: Pete Seeger @ 100
- Kurt Vile And The Violators
- Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands
- Lebo & Friends F/ George Porter Jr., John Molo, Wally Ingram, Adam Macdougall & Jenniffer Hartswick
- Live From Here With Chris Thile With Grace Potter & J.S. Ondara
- The Long Ryders
- Mandolin Orange
- Mapache
- Marco And The Polos
- Margo Price
- Mary Gauthier
- Mdou Moctar
- Meat Puppets
- Mercury Rev & Beth Orton Perform Bobbie Gentry’S The Delta Sweete
- Michael Nesmith & The First National Band
- The Milk Carton Kids
- Moonalice
- Moshe Vilozny
- Nancy & The Lambchops
- The New Pornographers
- Nikki Lane
- Parsonsfield
- Pimps Of Joytime
- Poor Man’S Whiskey
- Punch Brothers
- Rayland Baxter
- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- Robert Earl Keen
- Robert Ellis
- Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters
- Shooter Jennings
- Sierra Hull
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Tank & The Bangas
- Tanya Tucker
- Travis Meadows
- The Waterboys
- Whiskerman
- The Wild Reeds
- Will Kimbrough
- Wood & Wire
- Y La Bamba
- Yola
For more info head to Hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.