Gwen Stefani Didn’t Know Who Blake Shelton Was Before They Met

Celebrity couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for a while now, even though they come from different genres of music. Stefani seems to completely okay with it.

"I didn't even know he existed before the show," Stefani said about Shelton. "I didn't even know that he was a human being on this planet."

"It's crazy. I mean, now it's normal," she adds.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius show, the "Hollaback Girl" singer says they been together for so long that she "accepted that he's a true hillbilly and all those things," and that she loves that they’re from different genres.

