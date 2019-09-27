Billie Eilish Announce World Tour With Bay Area Stop

On Friday, singer Billie Eilish announced she is going on a world tour with a stop in the Bay Area.

In support of her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish will kick off the North American leg of her "Where Do We Go?" World Tour on Monday, March 9 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR 2020https://t.co/NJ4l6oCRP3 pic.twitter.com/KwztlZCynd — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 27, 2019

The "Bad Guy" singer will arrive in the Bay Area on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the all-new Chase Center in San Francisco. Eilish will conclude her tour on July 27 at the O2 Arena in London.

Tickets go on sale October 4th at LiveNation.com.

Verified Fan Registration Open now at Ticketmaster.com .

. Verified Fan Registration Closes: Monday, 9/30 at 11:59p ET

Verified Fan Presale: Thursday, 10/3 begins at 10AM PST

General Onsale: Friday, 10/4 at 12PM (PST)

This show marks Eilish's first show in the Bay Area since a headlining set this past spring at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco.

Eilish is set to be the musical guest along with host Woody Harrelson on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, this weekend.

