Billie Eilish Announce World Tour With Bay Area Stop

September 27, 2019
RADIO.COM
R. Del Rosario
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage at The GRAMMY Museum on September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music

On Friday, singer Billie Eilish announced she is going on a world tour with a stop in the Bay Area.

In support of her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish will kick off the North American leg of her "Where Do We Go?"  World Tour on Monday, March 9 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The "Bad Guy" singer will arrive in the Bay Area on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the all-new Chase Center in San Francisco. Eilish will conclude her tour on July 27 at the O2 Arena in London.

Tickets go on sale October 4th at LiveNation.com.

  • Verified Fan Registration Open now at Ticketmaster.com.
  • Verified Fan Registration Closes: Monday, 9/30 at 11:59p ET
  • Verified Fan Presale: Thursday, 10/3 begins at 10AM PST
  • General Onsale: Friday, 10/4 at 12PM (PST)

This show marks Eilish's first show in the Bay Area since a headlining set this past spring at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco.

Eilish is set to be the musical guest along with host Woody Harrelson on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, this weekend.
 

Tags: 
Billie Eilish
World Tour
Where Do We Go?
Chase Center
San Francisco
Announcement
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report