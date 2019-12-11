'Alice' Television Star Philip McKeon Dies at 55

He was best known as Linda Lavin's son on the popular CBS sitcom 'Alice,' Philip McKeon died Tuesday morning following a long illness, according to Variety. He was 55-years-old.

"We are all beyond heartbroken and devasted over Phil's passing," family spokesperson Jeff Ballard told the entertainment magazine. "His wonderful sense of humor, kindness and loyalty will be remembered by all who crossed his path in life."

McKeon appeared on many 70's and 80's television series including The Love Boat, Fantasy Island and CHiPs. But it is the character of Tommy Hyatt from Alice where he was best known.

In recent years, McKeon was credited as a co-producer on the Adrien Brody and Keira Knightley lead drama The Jacket. He later moved to Texas to be closer to his family where he hosted his own radio show.

He leaves behind his mother, Barbara and his sister, Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon.

