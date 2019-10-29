Actress Julia Roberts Spotted Dining In San Francisco For Her Birthday

Unlike her character in Ocean’s 12 where she was mobbed playing an actress who resembled "Julia Roberts," Roberts was seen dining in San Francisco last week and was not mobbed.

According to Eater SF, the Academy Award-winning actress was spotted dining at Outerlands in the Sunset District of San Francisco. An employee at the restaurant confirms she was there with her family having lunch on Thursday.

Apparently, she had a salad, tomato soup and of course, a grilled cheese sandwich. For dessert, she had a glass of rose and pear crisp. They also pointed out how Julia’s server kept from “losing her sh**” at the reality of serving an A-list actress. As did many other patrons who respectfully enjoyed the presence of her company.

Eater SF also reports that the Notting Hill star has been seen in the area two years ago during the neighborhood’s first annual Irving Street Fish Fest. Roberts was also spotted around the same time shopping around the city’s Mission District, according to SFGate.

It does seem like Roberts’ visits the Bay Area around her birthday. On Monday, she turned  52 and is not stopping. She currently stars on the Amazon Original series Homecoming and was cast in the drama Little Bee.

We do hope to see more of the actress locally, sometime soon.
 

