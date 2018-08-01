Quincy Jones Documentary To Debut On Netflix In September

Netflix has set September 21st as the date to stream Quincy a documentary on the legendary musician and producer, Quincy Jones.

According to Billboard, the documentary is produced by Paula DuPre Pesmen, best known for the 2012, Oscar-nominated nature documentary Chasing Ice. Quincy is directed by Alan Hicks of Keep On Keepin' On and Jones' daughter, actress Rashida Jones.

"It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation," Rashida Jones said. "He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world."

The film follows Jones' life as a musical genius, from trumpet player to conducter, composer and arrranger.

"There is really no one like Quincy, the sheer breadth of his work alone is unparalleled, but the story of him as a man has never been comprehensively told." Hicks added. "It was a privilege to have his trust, allowing us to capture intimate moments giving insight into the fabric of the man."

Quincy will also have a limited theatrical release.