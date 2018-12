Queen w/ Adam Lambert Is Going To Rock The South Bay

Thanks in part to the success of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen and frontman Adam Lambert is going on a 6-week North American Tour with a stop in San Jose.

On Monday, Live Nation announced the band, consisting of Lambert and original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor will embark on a 23-date tour beginning on July 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The tour will take them to the SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday, July 14, 2019 and culminating at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, August 23, 2019.



Find a full itinerary of Queen’s North American Tour, here:

Wednesday, July 10 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena Friday, July 12 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome Sunday, July 14 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center Tuesday, July 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena Friday, July 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum Tuesday, July 23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center Wednesday, July 24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center Saturday, July 27 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena Sunday, July 28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena Tuesday, July 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena Wednesday, July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena Saturday, August 03 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center Sunday, Aug 04 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center Tuesday, Aug 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Friday, August 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center Saturday, August 10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center Tuesday, August 13 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena Thursday, August 15 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena Saturday, August 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center Sunday, August 18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena Tuesday, August 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center Thursday, August 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena Friday, August 23 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Tickets for Queen go on-sale to the general public on Friday, December 7 at 10:00am at LiveNation.com.