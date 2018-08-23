Police Looking For Victims of Sexual Assault at Mountain View Concert

Officials in Mountain View are asking for the public’s help in finding individuals who were allegedly touched inappropriately by a Union City man during a concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Friday.

Mountain View Police responded to a call on Friday night to a report of a sexual battery during the Charlie Puth show.

A 17 year-old girl told police a stranger, identified as 25 year-old Jordan Williams, allegedly touched her inappropriately during the concert.

Williams was found and arrested on suspicion of sexual battery. He was taken to the Santa Clara County jail.

While discussing the incident with the girl, police officers learned Williams may have touched others at the concert inappropriately as well.

Police are asking anyone who interacted with Williams or knows of someone who interacted with Williams to call Det. Marco Garcia at (650) 903-6356.