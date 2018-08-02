Pink To Reschedule Australian Concert Due To Illness

Pop star Pink has to reschedule her performance on Friday to a later date due to an upper respiratory infection, according to Billboard.

The artist came down with the infection during her Beautiful Trauma Tour Down Under. Pink was to perform at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, August 3rd, but will maintain her second show at the same venue on Saturday.

Pink tweeted an apology to her Aussie fans on Wednesday, saying "I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for." she adds. "I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry."



Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

In a second tweet, Pink asks "does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there?"



Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there? Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti- pots. They scare me. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

Her last tours in Australia included and 2009's Funhouse Tour (58 arena dates) and 2013’s The Truth About Love Tour. Which earned Pink Australia's biggest selling tour by a solo female artist out-selling Taylor Swift and Adele.

In the land down under, Pink's album Beautiful Trauma has gone quadruple platinum.

