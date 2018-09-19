Pharrell Williams To Narrate Upcoming 'Grinch' Movie

Pharrell Williams is set join the cast as narrator of the upcoming animated movie Dr. Seuss' The Grinch from Illumination and Universal Pictures.

He keeps good company as Sir Anthony Hopkins had narrated the 2000 Jim Carrey-starred live action version and Boris Karloff had in the original 1966 animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Williams returns to the same animated studio that earned him a Oscar-nomination for his hit single "Happy" from 2013's Despicable Me 2.

The film also brings in the voice talents of SNL's Kenan Thompson, Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury as the Mayor of Whoville and Benedict Cumberbatch as the wicked Grinch. Yarrow Cheney and of Clerks fame, Scott Mosier takes the helm of the film.

Watch the newly released third trailer for Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, here...

Video of The Grinch International Trailer 3 (Universal Pictures) HD

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch arrives in theaters November 9th.

