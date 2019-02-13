Rihanna, Constance Wu and Emily Blunt (Photo credit: AP Photo)

Rihanna, Constance Wu, Emily Blunt Among People Magazine's Most Stylish Stars

February 13, 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — They are the A-listers who wow on the red carpet. Ahead of the Academy Awards, People magazine on Wednesday released its list of Hollywood's most stylish stars.

This combination of photos shows entertainers, from top left, Emily Blunt, Rihanna, Emma Stone, Lupita Nyong'o, Nicole Kidman, and bottom from left, Julia Roberts Tracee Ellis Ross, Kacey Musgraves, Constance Wu and Amber Heard, who were named Hollywood’s
The magazine calls Lupita Nyong'o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic. Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is considered avant-garde.

Singer Kacey Musgraves is considered a rule-breaker, Rihanna is a showstopper and Amber Heard is the bombshell.

"Crazy Rich Asians" actress Constance Wu is the fresh face, and the magazine says Julia Roberts has mastered the "less-is-more approach."

This combination photo shows, from left, Timothee Chalamet, Donald Glover and Jeff Goldblum, who were named Hollywood’s most stylish stars by People Magazine. The magazine is on newsstands Friday. (AP Photo)
As for men, Timothee Chalamet is considered a trendsetter. Donald Glover's style is throwback while Jeff Goldblum's is eccentric. People magazine calls Henry Golding the gentleman.

The magazine is on newsstands on Friday.
 

