'Pawfect' Casting In Film Adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cats'

Oscar-winner, Tom Hooper (The King's Speech) has cast some big names for his upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Ian McKellen are set to star in the upcoming movie version of the hit Broadway production. Sources say Swift will play the flirtatious red cat "Bombalurina", Hudson to play "Grizabella", a former "glamour cat" and McKellen will perform as the elder leader "Old Deuteronomy."

Cats, one of the longest running shows on Broadway, marks Hooper's second musical-to-film adaptation. He also worked with Universal Pictures and Working Title on 2012's box-office smash hit Les Misérables​. Both studios will also produce Cats.

Production on Cats the movie, is set to begin late 2018 in the U.K.