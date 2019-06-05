Patty Jenkins Unveils 'Pride'-Themed 'Wonder Woman 1984' Movie Poster
One year from now to the day, director Patty Jenkins revealed on Wednesday the new Wonder Woman 1984 movie poster via Twitter "One... year... from... TODAY... #WW84".
One... year... from... TODAY... #WW84 pic.twitter.com/2LQllhixFJ— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019
The poster shows Gal Gadot, battle-ready in a golden suit of armor in front of a multi-colored, "w" design. Gadot also tweeted the poster saying she can't wait to share #WW84 with everyone.
Jenkins also revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures will not be featured at Hall H at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and that their promotional campaign will not begin until December. Meaning we may not even see a teaser or preview of the film until then.
"By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…" Jenkins tweeted.
The highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters June 5, 2020.