Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Bay Area Concert After Hand Surgery

October 6, 2018
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne has had to postpone a Northern California concert after undergoing surgery on his hand.

A press release says the Saturday show in Mountain View was called off after Osbourne suffered an infection that required surgery.

It says the heavy metal singer will spend a couple of days in a Los Angeles hospital for doctors to monitor the infection before resuming his tour Tuesday in Chula Vista.

Saturday's show has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.

