Oxygen Greenlights Kim Kardashian West Prison Reform Documentary

May 8, 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian West's efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused. It's a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming.

The project has the working title, "Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project." It comes after her disclosure that she's studying to be a lawyer.

Last year, she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian West has dedicated "personal resources" to the cause of reform.
 

