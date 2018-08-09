Outside Lands Takes Festival-Goers On An Escapade This Weekend

In its eleventh year, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival returns to Golden Gate Park this upcoming weekend. With over 75 musical acts, 17 comedy performances and an array of celebs paired with celebrity chefs, the festival has redfined outdoor events forever.

In addition, event organizers maintain their focus to keep the mindset of the festival eco-friendly. Their mission is to educate festival-goers to respect the environment and the local community, evident in the show's solar powered stages, water diversion, refillable water programs and recycling program. All of which work together to reduce waste.

Music | Food | Wine | Beer | Art | Comedy

Golden Gate Park

San Francisco, CA 94117

www.sfoutsidelands.com



Dates: Friday, Aug. 10 – Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

Featuring:

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Florence + the Machine, Future, Beck, ODESZA, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Portugal. The Man, N.E.R.D, CHVRCHES, James Blake, Jamie XX, Janelle Monáe, Illenium, Mac Demarco, TYCHO, Father John Misty, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chromeo, THE INTERNET, BØRNS, Gryffin, THE GROWLERS, Tash Sultana, SOB x RBE, BIG GIGANTIC, Broken Social Scene, RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, Daniel Caesar, Billie Eilish, Perfume Genius, GOLDLINK, Chicano Batman, Jessie Reyez, LP, Rex Orange County, Sabrina Claudio, Margo Price, Kelela, Claptone, The Mountain Goats, LAUV, Lizzo, Whethan, Smokepurpp, Quinn XCII, Poolside, Bahamas, Saba, ELOHIM, Cuco, Amen Dunes, Shannon and the Clams, AQUILO, Dermot Kennedy, Pale Waves, Lucy Dacus, Mikky Ekko, Olivia O’Brien, Sasha Sloan, Emmit Fenn, Kailee Morgue, Hobo Johnson & the LoveMakers, Freya Ridings, Caleborate, Durand Jones & The Indications, Nick Mulvey, Gogo Penguin, Jack Harlow, Knox Fortune, Monophonics, Kikagaku Moyo, Hot Flash Heat Wave, Sweet Plot, Dick Stusso, T Sisters and AJNA.

In addition to the musical talent that overwhelms even the popularity of Outside Lands, the immense line-up of food and drink converging inside the park can scare even the most glutinous of us all into submission. This year, there will be over 80 food vendors. Those who are fortunate to decimate their way through the mass of food trucks or pop-up restaurant tents, one can always find that perfect meal.

If you can't, here a some food fairs to check out:

Cassava - Glazed BBQ Pork Ribs, Sweet Potato Cornbread

Fiorella - Hand-Held Fennel Sausage Calzones, Crispy Italian Rice Balls

Son's Addition - Chorizo And Manchego Croquettes, Coconut-Ginger Chicken Rice Bowls

The Bird - Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Notable Favorites:

4505 Meats - Best Damn Cheeseburgers, Chicharrones

Boba Guys - Classic Boba Milk Teas, Jasmine Boba Milk Teas

El Huarache Loco - Huaraches, Chilaquiles

Fob Kitchen - Stir-Fried Veggie Glass Noodles

Guittard Chocolate - Liquid Chocolate Bars

Little Skillet - Chicken & Waffles, Mac & Cheese

Nombe - Ramenburgers (YES! Ramenburgers!), Sushi Burritos

Pacific Catch - Hawaiian Ahi Poke, Fish & Chips

Proposition Chicken - Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Curly Fries

Rosamunde Sausage Grill - Grilled Sausages, Sausage Poutine

Tacolicious - Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Achiote Chicken Tacos

The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen - Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Tomato Soup

Three Twins Ice Cream - Ice Cream Wafer Sandwiches, Ice Cream Scoops

Wise Sons - Pastrami Reubens, Pastrami Cheese Fries

Carts and Food Trucks:

Chairman Truck - Spicy Chicken Steamed Baos, Miso Tofu Baked Baos

Del Popolo - Wood-Fired Margherita Pizzas

Event Specialists - Churros, Jalapeño Cheese Filled Pretzels

Humphry Slocombe - Elvis (The Fat Years) Sundaes, Bourbon Coke Floats

Jackrabbit - House-Made Veggie Burger Sliders, Lamb Burger Sliders

Johnny Doughnuts - Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Wheat-Free Doughnuts

Kabob Trolley - Falafel Gyrös, Chicken Cheesesteaks

Lady Falcon Coffee Club - Small-Batch Drip Coffees, Cascara Hibiscus Pink Crushes

Mozzeria - Margherita Pizza Slices, Salumi Pizza Slices

Rocko's Ice Cream Tacos - Ice Cream Tacos, Custom Dipped Frozen Bananas

Señor Sisig - Señor Sisig Burritos, Sisig Tacos

Add a new addition to the ever-so-popular Beer and Wine Lands, this year Outside Lands introduces 21+ festival-goers to Grass Lands, an all-new cannabis experience located south of the Polo Field. According to Outside Lands, Grass Lands "focuses on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life." You can learn about cannabis from "budtenders" at The Greenhouse or check out things to do at the Lemonade Stand, The Flower Shop, Farmers Market, The Smell Wall and more. Keep in mind, no cannabis or cannabis products will be available for purchase or consumption onsite at the festival.

Outside Lands (Photo Credit: Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/Mct/Sipa USA)

Some helpful tips to "survive" Outside Lands:

- Leave The Car at Home: Parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is extremely difficult. Some businesses and organizations offer their parking lot during Outside Lands, but that can be very pricey. Parking within Golden Gate Park is limited and overnight parking is not allowed.

- Dress warm or at least bring a sweartshirt: Afterall, San Francisco summers are different. It might be in the 90's at the inland areas, but the Polo Field in Golden Gate Park is a "stones throw" to the Pacific Ocean. So look to foggy, cool days and much cooler nights, and let's just say it can get a little breezy.

Getting To Outside Lands:

- Shuttle Service: A shuttle service leaves from the Bill Graham Auditorium in Civic Center and goes straight to the south entrance of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park. Continuous shuttles start at 11:00am and becomes limited between 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A 3-day pass runs about $48.00, event admission not included. It would be a good idea to take public transportation to Bill Graham Auditorium, accessible to MUNI, BART and Caltrain stops. Find out more on the Outside Lands website.

- Ride a Bike To OSL: JUMP Bike is the event's official bikeshare partner and is offering the first 30 minutes of riding free for new users. Even more economical is to bring your own bike. Outside Lands has a bike corral where you can either valet it or use the self parking option. Just remember to bring a lock.

- Public Transportation: MUNI will have several lines running to Golden Gate Park from all over San Francisco. Find more information on the SFMTA website, SFMTA.com/OutsideLands.

More detailed information is available at the Outside Lands website, www.sfoutsidelands.com.

