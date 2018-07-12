The Barbary

Outside Lands Announces The Barbary Comedy Line-Up

July 12, 2018
Categories: 
Alice Music
Arts And Culture
Bay Area News

The 2018 Outside Lands has announced the comedy and improv line-up for the festival's renowned The Barbary tent.

Co-curated by SF Sketchfest, this year's lineup is headlined by Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Game Night), Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens podcast), and Michelle Wolf (The Daily Show).

The stage will also feature improv, podcasts, a collaborative performance of the music from the films of Wes Anderson.

Also Featured:

  • Hanging With Paul Scheer
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
  • Red Room Orchestra Play Music From the Films of Wes Anderson
  • Rhys Darby
  • James Acaster
  • Naomi Ekperigin
  • Sam Jay
  • Eliza Skinner
  • Taylor Tomlinson
  • Jr De Guzman
  • Pat Regan
  • Emily Catalano

Find out more at www.sfoutsidelands.com.

Tags: 
The Barbary
Outside Lands
Outside Lands 2018
Comedy
Chelsea Peretti
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Game Night
Phoebe Robinson
2 Dope Queens
 Michelle Wolf
The Daily Show