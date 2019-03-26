Outside Lands

Outside Lands 2019 Line-Up Is Here

March 26, 2019
Outside Lands has announced the line-up for the 2019 3-day festival.

This year's festival features headliners Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, and Twenty One Pilots along with notable acts like The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, and more!

The 12th year of the festival in San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park is August 9 - 11 and will feature all those great bands plus art and some of the Bay Area best food.

3-Day GA and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28th at 10 am PT at www.SFOutsideLands.com.

Pricing:

  • 3-Day General Admission - $385.00 + fees
  • 3-Day VIP - $815.00 + fees
  • Golden Gate Pass (new offering) - $1,595.00 + fees
  • 3-Day Local Shuttle Pass - $49.50
  • 3-Day Regional Shuttle Pass - starting at $112.00 + fees

The confirmed Outside Lands 2019 lineup:

  • Paul Simon
  • Childish Gambino
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • The Lumineers
  • Flume
  • Blink-182
  • Kygo
  • Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals
  • Leon Bridges
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lil Wayne
  • Hozier
  • RL Grime
  • Ella Mai
  • Counting Crows
  • Flying Lotus 3D
  • Alina Baraz
  • Mavis Staples
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Sheck Wes
  • The Neighbourhood
  • Santigold
  • Better Oblivion Community Center
  • Toro y Moi
  • Denzel Curry
  • Lauren Daigle
  • San Holo
  • Judah & the Lion
  • Big Wild
  • Bob Moses
  • Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
  • Wallows
  • Yaeji
  • Masego
  • Phosphorescent
  • Tierra Whack
  • DJ Koze
  • NoMBe
  • Nahko And Medicine For The People
  • Aurora
  • Justin Martin
  • Dean Lewis
  • Bea Miller
  • Shallou
  • Luttrell
  • The California Honeydrops
  • Cautious Clay
  • half•alive
  • The Marías
  • Brasstracks
  • CupCakKe
  • Cherry Glazerr
  • P-Lo
  • Caamp
  • Weyes Blood
  • PJ Morton
  • The Funk Hunters
  • Still Woozy
  • Taylor Bennett
  • MorMor
  • Miya Folick
  • ALLBLACK
  • SYML
  • Leven Kali
  • Alex Lahey
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  • Delacey
  • Altin Gün
  • Grateful Shred
  • Amo Amo
  • Boyfriend
  • The Seshen
  • Rainbow Girls
  • Sandy’s

(Lineup is not final and subject to change)

 

