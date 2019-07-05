Ousted 'Bachelorette' Contestant Has Demi Lovato Very Enamored

'The Bachelorette' contestant Mike Johnson left the show as the pop singer and reality competition fan Demi Lovato expressed her major crush with him on social media.

Johnson was sent home without a rose on Monday night as Lovato can be heard reacting on her Instagram story, "Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo,"

On his own social media, Johnson wrote "Jus saying, my future wife though--girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding--"



Jus saying, my future wife though--girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding-- — Mike Johnson (@themikejohnson3) July 2, 2019

"Lovatics" were quick to play matchmaker with one fan responding with a translated caption that read "Demi Lovato via Instagram Story. "Mike I accept your rose --"



Demi Lovato via Instagram Story. "Mike eu aceito sua rosa --" pic.twitter.com/IJgOweSWuZ — Portal Lovato (@portallovato) July 2, 2019

Another fan responded with a meme depicting a very sultry Lovato with the caption "She's waiting for you"



Johnson has not reacted to Lovato's apparent crush, but her fans seem to have all the answers.

