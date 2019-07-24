This May 9, 2019 file photo shows actress Anne Hathaway, right, and her husband Adam Shulman at a ceremony honoring Hathaway with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Oscar-Winner Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant With Second Baby

July 24, 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Anne Hathaway is signing up for more diaper duty.

The 36-year-old actress announced Wednesday on her Instagram account that she and her husband, actor, and jewelry designer Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child.

She posted a photo of her growing belly with the caption "It's not for a movie..."

Hathaway also went on to say that she was sending "extra love" to anyone with fertility issues because she's experienced it, too, with both pregnancies.

The new baby will join big brother, Jonathan, now three.

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her work in "Les Miserables," just wrapped filming the movie "The Witches" with Octavia Spencer, an adaption of the Roald Dahl children's book.

