New Oakland Brewery Has Award-Winning Ale

OAKLAND (KCBS Radio) — OAKLAND — One of Oakland's newest breweries is already ranked among the top beer makers in the country.

Original Pattern Brewing, which opened six months ago, took home a silver medal at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

"It's pretty surreal to be really honest," said co-founder Ryan Frank. Judges awarded second place to Original Pattern's Call of the Void in a category for Belgian-style ales.

The showstopper was just the second brew made by the newcomers in the craft beer market.

"Of all the great beer we drink in the Bay Area, where can we differentiate," said Frank. "I really designed a beer that I would love to drink two or three of regardless of the style."

Frank described it as a Belgian dubbel, which is "dark, malt forward" and "can provide fruity flavors."

The team at Original Pattern celebrated by hoisting steins with an Oktoberfest celebration at their Jack London location.

Thirteen other breweries from around the Bay Area also nabbed honors at the festival, according to Eater SF.

