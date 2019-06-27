'One Day at a Time' Lives On at CBS' POP TV

In March 2019, Netflix announced they were cancelling the acclaimed reboot series of 'One Day at a Time' after 3 seasons.

On Thursday, CBS announced they will revive the fan-favorite series onto their niche-cable network POP for a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will premiere on the network in 2020 for an order of 13 episodes. Only fitting as CBS is where the original Norman Lear produced series starring Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli first become a hit.

Video of One Day At a Time: Season 3 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

"How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next," Brad Schwartz, Pop TV president said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face."

The series ran from 1975 to 1983. Bonnie Franklin passed away in 2013 from battling pancreatic cancer, four years before the reboot debut on Netflix.

The 2017 reboot stars Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Rita Moreno as a Cuban-American family living in the same apartment. The reboot is also produced by Norman Lear.

POP TV was formerly known as the TV Guide Network.

