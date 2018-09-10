Olivia Munn Finds Little Support From 'Predator' Peers

TORONTO (AP) — Actress Olivia Munn says she has found little support from some of her "Predator" co-stars and director after a Los Angeles Times report revealed that Twentieth Century Fox had removed a scene that featured a man who is a registered sex offender. Munn alerted the studio to Steven Wilder Striegel's status and the scene was cut within 24 hours.

In a round of press at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, Munn described feeling lonely and isolated in the wake of the report. Munn told Vanity Fair that she has not heard from director Shane Black, who apologized in a statement for casting his friend.

(L-R) Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Keegan-Michael Key, and Trevante Rhodes (Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Some of her cast mates also backed out of interviews with her, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One of her co-stars, Keegan-Michael Key, was never booked to do that interview as he departed the festival early for the Jewish new year holiday. His publicist says Sunday that he reached out to Munn privately last week to express his admiration for her.

The initial article was published hours before the TIFF premiere of "The Predator."

