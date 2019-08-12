Olive Garden Offering Free Pasta For Life

Imagine eating FREE Italian food for life! Dream come true, right?

Well, according to Fox News, the Olive Garden is hooking up 50 lucky pasta fans with a Lifetime Pasta Pass, as part of their Never Ending Pasta Pass campaign.

In a statement, Olive Garden’s executive vice president of marketing Jennifer Arguello said "Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,"

"With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come." Arguello adds.

With the card, pasta lovers will also get free unlimited soup, salad and everyone’s favorite… breadsticks!

How do you get hooked up? If you are fast enough, on August 15 at 2:00pm EST, that’s 11:00am PST Olive Garden’s original Never Ending Pasta Passes goes on sale at www.PastaPass.com for the bargain-basement price of $100 with tax. Remember, only 50 cards will be sold. If you make it through as one of the lucky 50, Olive Garden will also offer you the chance to purchase for the Lifetime Pasta Passes for an additional $400, plus tax.

The window to purchase these cards only last until they’re all gone or within 30 minutes.