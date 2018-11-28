Oakland A's Reveal Ambitious Plans For New Stadium

(KCBS Radio) - The Oakland Athletics have set their sights on building a new ballpark along the Oakland waterfront while also turning their current stadium into a complex with housing, shopping, parks, and offices.



The team released renderings on Wednesday showing what they describe as an "intimate stadium" that would be "privately financed" within a larger public park at the Howard Terminal. It would have seats for 34,000 spectators, among the smallest home fields in Major League Baseball.



“We are excited to build a bold, iconic ballpark at Howard Terminal," said A's President Dave Kaval in a tweet. "This design will allow us to blur the boundaries of a traditional ballpark and integrate into the surrounding neighborhood.”

The ballpark at Howard Terminal returns the baseball experience to the roots of the sport, while reimagining the ballpark anew. A “ballpark within a park,” the intimate stadium is nestled carefully into its urban surroundings. https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/ZjTXknlU1A — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

There would also be housing, offices, shopping, and dining at this location near Jack London Square.



The A's have had tense negotiations for years with Oakland and Alameda County officials over proposals for a new ballpark. The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is one of the oldest in the major leagues and lacks many of the crowd-pleasing features that attract fans to newer stadiums.

At that site in East Oakland, the team proposes reducing the Coliseum to a small baseball diamond for youth players. The Oracle Arena, which is also at the site, would be preserved as a venue for concerts. There would also be "substantial new housing, including affordable housing," offices, shopping and "community gathering space," the team said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf endorsed the project, telling the San Francisco Chronicle that "this is the right project, in the right neighborhood and at the right price to our taxpayers."

Preliminary plans include a large park, surrounded by substantial new housing, including affordable housing, a skills center, community gathering space, office and retail developments, and restaurants. https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/aCe5dfOYBS — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

The A's previously sought to construct a new stadium at Laney College near Lake Merritt in Oakland but were thwarted by the community college board in 2017.