Oakland A's To Debut Boba, Boozy Popsicles, Giant Beer Tricycle and More For 2019 Season

March 15, 2019
The Oakland A's kick off their 2019 season in Japan soon, but when they return home on March 28th to face the Angels you'll find A LOT of new features to love at Oakland Coliseum including: 

  • The BeerCycle: an oversized tricycle that will roam around the concourse serving two types of draft beers.
  • The Party Pop Cycle: another cycle that will offer up adult popsicles.
  • The Walk Thru Bar: inside D gate will be an express beer market with self-checkout stations.
  • Boba: A new boba tea stand will be in section 133.
  • The Coppola Theater Boxes: A Francis Ford Coppola winery experience in four and six-person boxes in sections 116-118 
  • Golden Road Landing: drink rails in sections 131-133.
  • Stadium Sips Airline Carts: Roving carts that sill dispense mixed drink pouches on the premium level.

There's also lots of new food and family-friendly offerings, which you can learn more about here:

We need to try one of these boozy popsicles while watching a day-game, though.

More details are coming soon.

 

