November Brings Original Entertainment To Netflix
A new month means a whole new selection of shows, movies and a TON of Netflix' Original content to binge watch!
With the departure of great titles like Cruel Intentions (1-3), Jurassic Park (1-3), and the The Land Before Time film series, many more great titles are also arriving. Netflix Originals including House of Cards: Season 6, Narcos: Mexico, Outlaw King and The Christmas Chronicles are all hitting the service before the month of November is over.
Here's the full list of movies and shows that are coming to Netflix in November.
(BOLD titles denotes Original Netflix Content)
Available November 1, 2018
- Angela’s Christmas
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cape Fear
- Children of Men
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
- Doctor Strange
- Fair Game - Director’s Cut
- Follow This: Part 3
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Good Will Hunting
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Julie & Julia
- Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
- Planet Hulk
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sixteen Candles
- Stink!
- The English Patient
- The Judgement
- The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
- The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
- Transcendence
- Vaya
Available November 2, 2018
- Brainchild
- House of Cards: Season 6
- ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
- The Holiday Calendar
- The Other Side of the Wind
- They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
Available November 3, 2018
- Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Available November 4, 2018
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, starting October 28th)
Available November 5, 2018
- Homecoming: Season 1
- John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
Available November 7, 2018
- Into the Forest
Available November 8, 2018
- The Sea of Trees
Available November 9, 2018
- Beat Bugs: Season 3
- La Reina del Flow
- Medal of Honor
- Outlaw King
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
- Super Drags
- The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6
- Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
- Westside
Available November 12, 2018
- Green Room
Available November 13, 2018
- Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
- Oh My Ghost
- Warrior
Available November 15, 2018
- May The Devil Take You
- The Crew
Available November 16, 2018
- Cam
- Narcos: Mexico
- Ponysitters Club: Season 2
- Prince of Peoria
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Break-Up
- The Kominsky Method
- The Princess Switch
Available November 18, 2018
- The Pixar Story
Available November 19, 2018
- The Last Kingdom: Season 3
Available November 20, 2018
- Kulipari: Dream Walker
- Motown Magic
- Sabrina
- The Final Table
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Available November 21, 2018
- The Tribe
Available November 22, 2018
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
- The Christmas Chronicles
Available November 23, 2018
- Frontier: Season 3
- Fugitiva
- Sick Note
- Sick Note: Season 2
- To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Available November 25, 2018
- My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Available November 27, 2018
- Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
Available November 29, 2018
- Pocoyo: Season 4
Available November 30, 2018
- 1983
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
- Baby
- Death by Magic
- F is for Family: Season 3
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Rajma Chawal
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
- The World Is Yours
- Tiempo compartido