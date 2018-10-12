Northern California's Quarry Park Adventures Set To Open This Weekend

After several delays due to regulations and visitor safety, Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA will open to the public on Saturday, October 13 at 10 AM.

The park, near Sacramento, is built inside a 160-year-old granite quarry and features giant zip lines, Cliffhanger Free Fall, a wall walk, rope courses, and a bunch of water-based activities in the man-made lake.

Tickets are $39.99 for an adult Explorer Passport and $14.99 for a Junior Explorer Passport at quarrypark.com.