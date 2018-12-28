Northern California AAA Offers Free Tipsy Tow Service New Year's Eve
To make sure people arrive home safe and sound for New Year's, Northern California AAA is offering its Tipsy Tow service for those who may have a little too much to drink.
Not just for existing AAA members, anyone can call AAA at 1-(800) AAA-HELP (222-4357) and say they need a Tipsy Tow. They will get a free ride home and their vehicle will be towed up to 10 miles. A standard rate will be charged for any towing beyond the 10 miles. AAA will only take them to their home or hotel. Not another place to drink or to a repair facility.
Drivers also will not start a vehicle, change a flat tire, deliver gas, provide taxi service or transport more than two people.
"We urge New Year's Eve revelers to have a sober ride home lined up before the ball drops," in a statement, Northern California AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said.
Tipsy Tow runs from 6:00 pm on Monday, December 31st to 6:00 am Tuesday, January 1st.