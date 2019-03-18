Noodles On Noodles Festival Coming To Fremont In April

Moveable Feast is bringing the Noodles On Noodles Festival to Fremont's Town Fair Plaza on Saturday, April 6th from 3 PM - 9 PM.

The festival will feature over 15 food vendors, craft beers, family friendly games, and live entertainment. Everything from garlic noodles and ramen to soba and pad thai for your noodle cravings.

Vendors include:

Twister FoodTruck

Hula Truck

Kurotaka Ramen

Pho Pot

Sip n Slurp Food Truck

Thai Thai

Wokitchentruck

Lemongrass Lane

Ampuli Cloud

Clay Pot

Yummi BBQ

And more ...

Tickets can be purchased at mvblfeast.com/noodlesfestival for $8 - $10 presale ($10 at the door) or $20 ($30 at the door) for admission plus four 7 oz Tasting Tickets and Festival Souvenir Glass.