Noodles On Noodles Festival Coming To Fremont In April
March 18, 2019
Moveable Feast is bringing the Noodles On Noodles Festival to Fremont's Town Fair Plaza on Saturday, April 6th from 3 PM - 9 PM.
The festival will feature over 15 food vendors, craft beers, family friendly games, and live entertainment. Everything from garlic noodles and ramen to soba and pad thai for your noodle cravings.
Vendors include:
- Twister FoodTruck
- Hula Truck
- Kurotaka Ramen
- Pho Pot
- Sip n Slurp Food Truck
- Thai Thai
- Wokitchentruck
- Lemongrass Lane
- Ampuli Cloud
- Clay Pot
- Yummi BBQ
- And more ...
Tickets can be purchased at mvblfeast.com/noodlesfestival for $8 - $10 presale ($10 at the door) or $20 ($30 at the door) for admission plus four 7 oz Tasting Tickets and Festival Souvenir Glass.
Discounted Tickets On Sale Now! The Noodles on Noodles Festival at @townfairplaza in Downtown Fremont on Sat, April 6th. For festival details, visit mvblfeast.com/noodlesfestival