WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 19: (L-R) William Zabka and Ralph Macchio attend a private party celebrating hit YouTube Originals 'Cobra Kai', 'Impulse' and 'Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes On Television' at The London West Hollywood on June 19, 2018 in West Hollywo

(Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

No Mercy! Season 2 of 'Cobra Kai' Releases New Trailer

March 7, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

On Thursday, YouTube Originals released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of their hit series Cobra Kai.

Related: 'The Karate Kid' Returning to Theaters for 35th Anniversary

Backed with a cover of Bananarama’s hit song "Cruel Summer" from the original 1984 soundtrack of Karate Kid, the trailer begins with an ad for Miyagi-Do, a new karate dojo Ralph Macchio’s Danny LaRusso is opening up. 

At the end of the first season, we got a glimpse of John Kreese, played by Martin Kove making his return from the original movies. We also get to see both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do’s students and the decades-old rivalry heating up between LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Watch the trailer for season 2 of Cobra Kai, here…

Cobra Kai premieres on YouTube Premium on April 24.

Tags: 
Cobra Kai
Ralph Macchio
William Zabka
Karate Kid
Season 2
trailer
Preview