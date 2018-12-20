New 'Men In Black: International' Trailer Reunites 'Thor' Stars

On Thursday, Sony Pictures revealed the first look trailer for the rebooted Men In Black: International movie.

The spin-off reunites Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who now leads the franchise in an all-new alien adventure. As part of the ultra-secret organization, sworn to protect the planet earth from the scum of the universe, Agents M and H must face their most dangerous threat to the M.I.B., a mole in the organization!

Also new to 'Men In Black' Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Liam Neeson (Taken).

Emma Thompson will reprise her Men In Black 3 character Agent O in the new M.I.B. film and is directed by Academy Award nominee F. Gary Gray. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will not be returning to the franchise.

Watch the trailer for Men In Black: International, here...

Video of MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL - Official Trailer

Men In Black: International is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 14, 2019.

