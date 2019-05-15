New Kids on the Block Honor Selena at Corpus Christi Show

While on their Mixtape Tour in Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday, the boy band honored legendary Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla.

When Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight and Donnie Wahlberg hit the American Bank Center stage, the boy band paid tribute by dancing to Selena's hit "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" unknowingly having the singer's family in the front row.

Watch the video at the 5:40 mark, here...

Video of New Kids On The Block - The Mixed Tape Tour 2019 - Corpus Christi, TX

When Wahlberg saw the family, he then stepped down from the stage to Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla and brought her up to dance and sing along with the guys and the band. Donnie then gave her a huge hug, capturing the moment on his Instagram.

Wahlberg wrote: "When you play a concert in Corpus Christi Texas and you do a tribute to an angel — Selena — without even knowing that her wonderful sister Suzette @suzettesyld — an angel herself — is standing in the front row. Then you see her in the front row and time literally stops! I am so humbled by this moment. So blessed to have been a part of this moment. So overwhelmed to see the love and respect that this amazing family rightfully gets in their hometown! Much love and respect to A.B. and Suzette! #RIPSelena ----❤️"

A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on May 13, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT

NKOTB has several stops on their Mixtape Tour before their highly anticipated arrival at the SAP Center in San Jose on May 29.

The Mixtape Tour also brings 80's acts Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature.

