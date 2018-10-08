New Kids On the Block Brings 'Mixtape Tour' To The South Bay

On Monday, boy band New Kids On the Block announced they're going on tour at the same time they dropped their new single "80's Baby".

Riding along with NKOTB, The Mixtape Tour brings 80's acts Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature.

The 53-city tour runs through North America starting on May 2nd at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio and makes it's way to the Bay Area on May 29th at the SAP Center in San Jose. The tour ends at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Florida on July 14th.

Check out The Mixtape Tour itinerary:

05/2 — Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

05/4 — Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

05/5 — Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

05/7 — Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

05/8 — St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

05/9 — Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

05/10 — Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

05/11 — New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

05/13 — Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

05/15 — Houston, TX - Toyota Center

05/16 — San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

05/17 — Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

05/18 — Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/21 — El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

05/22 — Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/23 — San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

05/24 — Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

05/25 — Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

05/26 — Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

05/28 — Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena

05/29 — San Jose, CA - SAP Center

05/30 — Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

06/1 — Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

06/2 — Portland, OR - Moda Center

06/4 — Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

06/6 — Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/7 — Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

06/8 — Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/9 — Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

06/11 — St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

06/12 — Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

06/13 — Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

06/14 — Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

06/18 — Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

06/19 — Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

06/21 — Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

06/22 — Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

06/23 — Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

06/25 — Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

06/27 — Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

06/28 — Boston, MA - TD Garden

06/30 — Uniondale, NY - NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

07/2 — Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

07/3 — Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

07/5 — Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

07/6 — Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

07/7 — Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

07/9 — Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

07/10 — Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

07/11 — Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena (Philips)

07/12 — Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

07/13 — Orlando, FL - Amway Center

07/14 — Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

Tickets for The Mixtape Tour go on-sale to the general public on Friday, October 12th.

