New 'Dracula' Mini-Series To Air on BBC and Netflix

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, creators of the BBC's Sherlock series with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are teaming up with Netflix to produce a revamping of Bram Stoker's Dracula. See what we did there?

Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss (Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Three, full-length episodes has already been written by the duo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The vampiric mini-series will pick up from Stoker's legendary story from the Victorian Era, 1897 to be exact, when Count Dracula decides to move from Transylvania to London.

In a statement, Gatiss and Moffat says "There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero."

Piers Wenger of BBC Drama says "Steven and Mark’s ingenious vision for Dracula is as clever as it is chilling. In their talented hands the fans will experience the power of Bram Stoker’s creation as if completely anew,"

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with them and the brilliant team at Hartswood on yet another iconic British series." Wenger adds.

"We can’t wait to bring Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ brilliant storytelling to our members around the world and we are eager to collaborate on yet another series with the BBC." says Larry Tanz, Netflix' VP of Content Acquisition.

The most recent iteraton of the famous blood-sucking count aired on NBC in 2013. Dracula starred Jessica De Gouw, Nonso Anozie, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Thomas Kretschmann and Jonathan Rhys Meyers (pictured) who played the seductive vampire from Romania. The series lasted only one season.

The BBC series is expected to air in the United Kingdom before it availability on the streaming network, Netflix. No word yet when Dracula will air.

