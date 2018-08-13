New 'Batwoman' Actress Relents From Social Media After Online Backlash

Days after it was announced that lesbian, Australian actress Ruby Rose was cast as the new CW heroine 'Batwoman', many made their disapproval known via social media. Causing Rose, herself to relent from using Twitter.

Some fans expressed themselves in anger saying Rose cannot possibly play a lesbian character, even though the 32 year-old has been out as gay since she was a teen. Others virtually attacked 'The Meg' star's acting skills while some felt she was not Jewish, unlike Kate Kane aka Batwoman.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, before leaving Twitter, Rose posted:

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be batwoman' come from -- has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that? I didn't change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys. When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... when we tear each other down it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other...Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it's been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially. I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone."

Like it or not, Ruby Rose as Batwoman will make her first appearance during The CW's crossover event, that will connect 4 of the network's superhero shows together in one storyline. The shows are Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

The CW's crossover event, featuring Rose is slated to air December 2018.