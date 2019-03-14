New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Reveals 'Captain Marvel' Joining The Fight

On Thursday, Disney and Marvel Studios released the latest poster and trailer to the highly anticipated superhero movie, Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer gives a call-back to previous Marvel Studios movies like the first Iron Man, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger films. Also, Brie Larson as 'Captain Marvel' makes her first appearance in the new trailer.

Watch the new trailer to Avengers: Endgame, here…

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers: Endgame - Official Trailer

The film also stars many from the various actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and so many more.

Here's your first look at the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/1ABjppabXT — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 14, 2019

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26.

