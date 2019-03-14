'Avengers: Endgame' (Photo credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Reveals 'Captain Marvel' Joining The Fight

March 14, 2019
On Thursday, Disney and Marvel Studios released the latest poster and trailer to the highly anticipated superhero movie, Avengers: Endgame

The trailer gives a call-back to previous Marvel Studios movies like the first Iron Man, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger films. Also, Brie Larson as 'Captain Marvel' makes her first appearance in the new trailer.

Watch the new trailer to Avengers: Endgame, here…

The film also stars many from the various actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and so many more.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26.
 

