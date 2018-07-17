Netflix 'Stranger Things' Season 3 'The Starcourt Mall! | Hawkins, Indiana' Teaser

Netflix's smash hit "Stranger Things" season 3 is on the horizon and the streaming service has released a special 1980's themed mall teaser.

The teaser includes some of the best of the best in '80's nostalgia shopping like Orange Julius, Hot Dog On A Stick, Waldenbooks, and Sam Goody.

It also features Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) working at the ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy alongside newcomer Robin played by Maya Hawke - daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

No release date for season 3 has been announced.