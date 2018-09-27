Netflix Reveals New 'House of Cards' Teaser Trailer

On Thursday, Netflix released a new teaser trailer for the sixth and final season of it's hit political drama House of Cards.

The teaser brings Robin Wright's widowed Claire Underwood assuming the role of President of The United States from her late husband Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey.

Spacey left the series when allegations of sexual misconduct came to light by actor Anthony Rapp when he was young.

Related: Robin Wright Speaks About Ex-'House of Cards' Star Spacey

"The reign of the middle-aged white man is over," proclaims Claire. At the end of the teaser, she says "It's going to be different between you and me."

We get to see for the first time on the series Academy Award-nominees Diane Lane as Annette Shepherd and Greg Kinnear, who plays Cody Fern. In the video, Fern says to Claire "Your husband and I had an agreement." She responds with "Francis is dead." He then says "Promises were made!" to Claire's stern response "Not by ME!"

Watch the teaser for season 6 of House of Cards, here...

Video of House of Cards | Teaser [HD] | Netflix

The final season to House of Cards debuts on Netflix on November 2nd.

