Netflix Reveals Amy Poehler's 'Wine Country' Trailer

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for Amy Poehler's hilarious new comedy Wine Country, filmed here in the Napa Valley.

The film marks Poehler's director debut and co-stars some of her SNL BFFs Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Tina Fey.

Watch the trailer for Wine Country, here…

Video of Wine Country | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

About Wine Country:

In honor of Rebecca's (Rachel Dratch) 50th birthday, Abby (Amy Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends. Workaholic Catherine (Ana Gasteyer), post-op Val (Paula Pell), homebody Jenny (Emily Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Maya Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect. Yet as the alcohol flows, real-world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures. A hilarious and heartfelt comedy directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country co-stars Tina Fey, Jason Schwartzman and Cherry Jones. (Netflix)

Make a trip to see Wine Country on Netflix on May 10.