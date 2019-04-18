In-N-Out Burger

Heads Up! In-N-Out Burger Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday

A friendly reminder that Sunday, April 21st is Easter Sunday and is one of the three days a year where In-N-Out Burger closes all of their locations.

The other two dates being Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In-N-Out employees get to spend a Sunday not making burgers, fries, and shakes for the rest of us - and they deserve it.

Especially after Saturday, which of course is 4/20.

