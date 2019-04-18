Heads Up! In-N-Out Burger Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday
April 18, 2019
A friendly reminder that Sunday, April 21st is Easter Sunday and is one of the three days a year where In-N-Out Burger closes all of their locations.
The other two dates being Thanksgiving and Christmas.
In-N-Out employees get to spend a Sunday not making burgers, fries, and shakes for the rest of us - and they deserve it.
Especially after Saturday, which of course is 4/20.
I just went to in n out only to remember it's closed for Easter pic.twitter.com/OhXupjGWP4— madeline (@maddydion) April 17, 2017