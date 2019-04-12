Mysterious Potato Bowls Popping Up in Mississippi

Is someone playing a game of hot, mashed potatoes, in a Jacksonville Mississippi neighborhood? The Associated Press reports bowls of mashed potatoes have been mysteriously appearing on porches, cars, and in mailboxes.

Jordan Lewis lives in the Bellhaven neighborhood which he describes as "quirky." Folks have been known to put a Christmas tree in potholes and decorate road signs. Though, some are worried that the potatoes may be poisoned in order to kill animals.

There is one lead, according to neighbor Michaela Lin, some recipients have connections to a local private Christian university.

However, with a lack of evidence, Lewis notes, "we don't know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers."