MUNI, Caltrain and More Offering Free Service On New Year's Eve

This New Year's Eve, Bay Area public transportation agencies will once again offer free & expanded services to help get riders home safely.

Beginning at 8:00 pm on Monday night, December 31st, MUNI, Caltrain, SamTrans, & VTA will offer free service until the early morning hours. Caltrain will also be offering special service back to the South Bay after the fireworks in San Francisco.

BART will extend service until 3:00 am with extra service from downtown San Francisco and you can learn more on that here.

AAA will also offer their Tipsy Tow service for free to anyone, member, or not. That begins at 6:00 pm on New Year's Eve & extends until 6:00 am on New Year's Day.