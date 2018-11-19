Much-Needed Rain To Cover Bay Area On Thanksgiving

The National Weather Service says they are extremely confident a much-needed storm front will make it's way to the Bay Area late Tuesday to early Wednesday.

It's been over 7 weeks since we've had some rainfall and it is the first storm of the Fall season, according to several meteorologists. The storm is expected to impact the already busiest travel days in the year. The storm will affect travel plans.

Expect rainfall to be the heaviest on Wednesday morning with showers to continue throughout the day.

Butte County where the wildfires originated is looking between 0.75 to 1.5 inches of rain. Up towards the east, snow levels look like they will start between 5,000 to 5,500 feet and increasing to 6,500 to 7,000 feet later Thanksgiving Thursday, according to National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals are looking to be between 0.25 to 0.75 inches in the Bay Area.