MTV's 'Scream' Casts Mary J. Blige In All-New Season 3

As the third season of MTV's Scream: The TV Series enters an all-new, all-show reboot, production has cast Oscar-nominated actress and singer, Mary J. Blige.

The 9-time Grammy Award winner will take on the role of Sherry Elliott, mother of the lead character Deion Elliot, played by RJ Cyler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This will be Blige's first acting role since her Academy Award nominated performance in 2017's Mudbound.

Season 3 will take fans to Atlanta where Cyler's character Deion is a football star at his high school, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threatens his plans for the future and possibly the lives of those he cares about.

New executive producer Queen Latifah and showrunner Brett Matthews' (The Vampire Diaries) stepped in and overhauled the entire show. In addition to Blige and Cyler, the cast includes Keke Palmer (Grease Live!), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), rapper Tyga, Giorgia Whigham (Netflix' The Punisher), Jessica Sula (Split), and Giullian Yao Gioiello (Netflix' Iron Fist).

The three-night, six-episode event will air on MTV late 2018.