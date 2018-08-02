Movie Review: 'Christopher Robin' Rules ; 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Doesn't

Disney's Christopher Robin follows Christopher Robin -- now a family man living in London -- receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal, Winnie-the-Pooh. With Christopher's help, Pooh embarks on a journey to find his friends -- Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. Once reunited, the lovable bear and the gang travel to the big city to help Christopher rediscover the joy of life.

We never tire of spy movies, but The Spy Who Dumped Me just may change that trend. The Spy Who Dumped Me tells the story of Audrey, played by Mila Kunis, and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.